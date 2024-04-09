Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United star Andros Townsend has believes the sanctions placed upon Everton ‘make a mockery of the Premier League’.

The Toffees were docked two points for a falling foul of the league’s profit and sustainability regulations on Monday - although the Goodison Park club have already confirmed they are planning to appeal the decision. That means the process may not be completed before the end of the season and that places significant doubt over the outcome of the battle to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Everton have already been successful in reducing the ten points they were deducted for breaching PSR regulations during a three-year period ending in 2022 earlier this season as their deduction was reduced to six points following an appeal. There is also speculation suggesting Sean Dyche’s side are facing a third charge - although any punishment is unlikely to come into place until next season.

Townsend, who spent time with Everton before joining their relegation rivals Luton Town earlier this season, has hit out at the Premier League for causing such doubt at the bottom end of the league, despite seemingly conceding the Toffees should be punished for knowingly breaching the regulations.

The former Magpies winger told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "We don't know what's going to happen with appeals. We were probably celebrating when Everton got 10 points taken off them and then they got four given back and we're back in the relegation zone. So we take out the deductions to take away the confusion and we'll see at the end of the season. I think it makes a mockery of the Premier League.

“When you announce the charge, you have to be certain of the points deduction. Everton would have known they weren't going to be inside that £105m debt mark because they spent £30m in the summer. They spent that knowing they weren't going to make this £105m target. I think clubs just thought it would be a fine and a slap on the wrists and get on with it.”