The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has reiterated his desire to retain the services of Scott McTominay after confirming there is interest in the Scotland midfielder.

The Red Devils academy product has become a useful aspect of Ten Hag’s ranks in recent years and enjoyed the most successful season last time out as he scored ten goals and provided three assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. After enjoying an increasingly prominent role during the second half of the season, McTominay was handed a start in the FA Cup Final and rewarded Ten Hag with an all-action display that helped his side claim a 2-0 win over cross-city rivals Manchester City that ensured Newcastle United will not play in European football during the upcoming season.

Ten Hag has already kicked off his summer recruitment with the additions of Lille’s highly-rated centre-back Leny Yoro and Bologna and Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee. Further new faces are said to be on the agenda before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month - but there will also be a desire to allow several current Red Devils stars to depart over the next six weeks. McTominay has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Fulham and West Ham in recent months and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were also linked with a move for the midfielder last summer. Ten Hag has confirmed there is interest in the 27-year-old - but is keen to retain a player he described as ‘a very important player for his squad’.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 friendly win against Scottish giants Rangers, the Red Devils boss said: "We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs. When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team."

Bundesliga giants confirm failed Palace move

Crystal Palace reportedly rejected an approach for head coach Oliver Glasner from German giants Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga club suffered a painfully long search for a successor for former manager Thomas Tuchel after it was confirmed he was leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of last season. The likes of Roberto de Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann were on an extensive list of potential candidates who decide against pursuing interest in the role before former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was named as Tuchel’s successor last month. However, things could have been very different according to Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness.

As reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, he said: “We spoke with Glasner, who we also liked. He was very keen on joining FC Bayern, absolutely keen. But his club did not release him, and FC Bayern is not all-powerful either.”