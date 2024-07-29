Tottenham Hotspur winger ‘on verge’ of transfer exit - could make debut at St James’ Park
Gil joined Spurs in July 2021 but has made just 43 appearances in all competitions and spent two seasons back in Spain on-loan with Sevilla and Villareal. The 23-year-old is expected to leave north London again this summer with Girona his likely destination.
The La Liga side, who are part of the City Football Group, have qualified for the revamped Champions League after finishing 3rd in La Liga behind only Barcelona and champions Real Madrid. Gil is set to join Girona on-loan with the Spanish side potentially having the chance to buy him on a permanent basis.
Gil made just three Premier League appearances following the turn of the year last season and was the unfortunate player to miss a penalty against Newcastle United during their post-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The winger may not have long to wait to exact his revenge, however, and could make his debut for Girona at St James’ Park when the Spanish side travel to the north east for a pre-season game on Friday 9 August as part of the Sela Weekender.
Newcastle United will face Girona on Friday night before taking on Stade Brestois in the Sela Cup a day later. That game will take place at 4pm on Saturday 10 August. Newcastle United Women will also play at St James’ Park when they take on AC Milan on that day with that game set to kick-off at 1pm.
