West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is a doubt for their clash against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Fullkrug joined the Hammers in a £27m deal this summer after an impressive season at Borussia Dortmund. During his time at Signal Iduna Park, Fullkrug scored 15 goals in all competitions, including a strike against Newcastle United during their Champions League meeting in Germany.

The 31-year-old’s form saw him break into the Germany squad as he played in all six of their games in Euro 2024. However, Fullkrug has made just four appearances for the Hammers under Julen Lopetegui and has not been seen in action since September.

Fullkrug suffered an achilles injury whilst on international duty back in September and has not been seen in action, or in training, ever since. Conspiracy theories surrounding the German international’s whereabouts grew last week when the Hammers posted a team photo of the group which appeared to have Fullkrug photoshopped into it.

A report from the Evening Standard has even suggested that the Hammers have ‘sought alternative remedies’ to help Fullkrug’s rehabilitation.

Under Lopetegui’s short tenure as manager, West Ham have won just three Premier League matches and sit 14th in the Premier League table. If results elsewhere this weekend go against them, they could even begin Monday’s game against the Magpies in 16th place.

Fullkrug was signed to add firepower up-front to a team that had struggled for a regular focal point for a number of seasons, however, his absence has not helped Lopetegui’s start to life at the London Stadium and defeat at St James’ Park on Monday could pile pressure on the former Wolves and Real Madrid man.