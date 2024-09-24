Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro has leapt to the defence of Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron - and insisted he is not concerned with the winger’s lack of action during the opening month of the Premier League season.

The Magpies were believed to be open to selling their former club record signing during the January transfer window to aid with their battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and maintained that stance throughout the summer. However, despite reported interest from a number of Saudi Pro League clubs and Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC, Almiron remained part of Eddie Howe’s squad when the summer transfer window came to a close at the end of August.

The form of Harvey Barnes and Howe’s preference for Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy has meant Almiron has been limited to just two Premier League appearances so far this season. However, both have come as a late substitution and totalled just a handful of minutes in the away draw at Bournemouth and the home win against Tottenham Hotspur. Almiron’s only start of the season came in the Carabao Cup second round win at Nottingham Forest - but the former Atlanta United star lasted just over an hour and had been replaced by Anthony Gordon by the time the Magpies came through a penalty shoot-out to set up a third round tie with League Two club AFC Wimbledon.

Almiron was praised by United manager Howe ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Fulham as he said: “Miggy has trained well this week. He came back in a really good place from his international games. He, like the other players who played international tournaments, have had limited minutes but we’re delighted with his attitude and how committed he is. He’s in a much better place now.”

However, the two starts Almiron made for Paraguay in their World Cup qualifying clashes with Uruguay and Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil represent the lionshare of his competitive action so far this season and the Magpies star is expected to remain a key part of his country’s qualification campaign going forwards. Head coach Alfaro stressed his was ‘very satisfied’ with Almiron’s performances in both games and is only bothered with his displays when he is on international duty.

Speaking to Paraguayan outlet La Nacion, Alfaro said: “As long as he performs in the national team, it doesn’t worry me. I know that he is very well, with a lot of expectations, going through a very particular situation. Honestly, I was very satisfied with the performance, not only of him, but of all the boys.”