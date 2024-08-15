Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Martin has revealed that three of his currently sidelined players are making good progress ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United face Southampton on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) with both sides aiming to get their season off to the perfect start. The Magpies have a good recent record on the opening day of the Premier League season but will face a Saints side still buoyed by their Championship play-off final win over Leeds United.

The Saints lost four times in all competitions to Newcastle United the last time they were in the top-flight, but will be hopeful of causing Eddie Howe’s side a few problems at St James’ Park. Martin, meanwhile, is about to embark on his first season as a Premier League manager having worked previously at MK Dons and Swansea City before his move to St Mary’s.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

And the 38-year-old has provided an update on three of his injured players, with all three of them edging closer to a return. “Kamaldeen [Sulemana] is nearly fit, Ross Stewart is nearly back in contention, Adam Lallana is nearly back, so they’re in a really good place.”

Martin continued: "I feel like we're at a point now where we need the first game to come. I'm not sure what we would work on if we had any more training time. We're really happy with the work we've done and the players just need it to come now. I think everyone does. It'll be nice to get it out of the way.”

Sulemana had featured for the Saints during pre-season before being injured, whilst Lallana withdrew ahead of their opening game of pre-season. Stewart, who joined Southampton from Sunderland last summer, has missed the entirety of the summer and has played just four times in total since his move from Wearside. The Scotland international is not anticipated to feature at St James’ Park, whilst Sulemana and Lallana are doubts for Saturday’s game.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are set to be without Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles as they continue their respective recoveries from ACL injuries. Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson won’t feature either whilst Sandro Tonali remains suspended from football.