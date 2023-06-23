News you can trust since 1849
New James Maddison transfer hint amid Newcastle United interest as Leicester City plan squad overhaul

Leicester City's new manager is planning a squad overhaul amid Newcastle United interest in James Maddison.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read

Leicester City's new manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that the club will have to move players out this summer amid Newcastle United interest in James Maddison.

The club, which was relegated last season, must overhaul its squad ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Asked about promotion, Maresca told the Daily Telegraph: "Yes, it’s the one and only objective, while being aware that we have to change a lot of players, a lot of whom have been very key players while representing the club in recent times.

“First and foremost, we have to try and build and put together a good team, and from then on, we can see how much we can achieve with it.”

Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign 26-year-old midfielder Maddison, who has been on England duty this month.

However, United – who have agreed a £60million deal for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali – will not pay an inflated fee for a player who is out of contract next summer.

