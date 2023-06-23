Leicester City's new manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that the club will have to move players out this summer amid Newcastle United interest in James Maddison.

The club, which was relegated last season, must overhaul its squad ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Asked about promotion, Maresca told the Daily Telegraph: "Yes, it’s the one and only objective, while being aware that we have to change a lot of players, a lot of whom have been very key players while representing the club in recent times.

“First and foremost, we have to try and build and put together a good team, and from then on, we can see how much we can achieve with it.”

Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign 26-year-old midfielder Maddison, who has been on England duty this month.