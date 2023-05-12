Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has officially married his long-term girlfriend Ana Lidia Martins six months after the birth of their son.

The couple became legally married in Brazil yesterday, after their family members and lawyers represented them in their home country.

Bruno and Ana were present in the form of cardboard masks.

Bruno and Ana are now legally married thanks to friends and lawyers in Brazil

Posting to Instagram, the midfielder said in Portuguese: ‘Now yes!!! Officially married. Happy and accomplished to have you as my wife and mother of my children.

‘Thankful to God for our family. May this new journey be blessed and wonderful! I can’t wait to live my whole life by your side my love!!!

‘Thank you to everyone who helped us in this process, especially our family members and lawyers.’

Significantly, because they have been legally married in their home country by proxy it suggests their wedding will be held elsewhere in the summer after Newcastle United’s final matches.

This could mean we’re getting a Geordie wedding, however- perhaps more likely- the nuptials could happen in another country altogether.

It has been heavily rumoured that Bruno asked his fellow Brazilian and United teammate Joelinton to be his best man- much to the delight of Toon fans.

Wins over Spurs and Everton have enhanced Newcastle United's Champions League hopes (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Just last week, Natalie Gedra of ESPN Brazil told The Athletic: “Last weekend I had the chance to sit down with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. It was lovely, they were just talking about how the other one plays.

“For Bruno, Joelinton is the perfect versatile player. For Joelinton, he’s like the brains for Newcastle [Bruno]. They’re really close, very close friends.

“Actually, Joelinton is going to be Bruno Guimaraes’ best man. He’s getting married in July so it’s a lovely moment. I said ‘ok you have to buy him a big gift.’ In Brazil the big gift is usually the fridge. He said ‘yeah, I’m going to buy him a fridge.’ He already has one but they’re really close friends and they’re lovely.”

It’s expected Guimaraes will be available for this weekends match against Leeds United.