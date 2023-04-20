Work started last summer on single-storey side and rear extensions to the outdated complex as well as a dining room extension and landscaping works – and the latest plan includes more space for recruitment staff.

"It’s going well,” said United’s head coach, who ordered a cosmetic makeover of the building after taking charge in late 2021. “The whole environment’s changing.

"Players are noticing that change. They’re enjoying seeing that change, and being able to stay at the training ground in better conditions for longer.

“The whole area in the building is better. Out of the building is better, and it’s still not finished yet. Really exciting times for us all when we’re here so long."

The upgrade, which Howe said was needed to attract “world-class” players to the club, also features new players’ lounge, upgraded rehabilitation facilities, including a hydro pool, and office space.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans at Villa Park last weekend.

Newcastle this month submitted a new planning application to North Tyneside Council for an extension on the north side of the building.

The club, which has strengthened Howe’s backroom and support team over the past 18 months, wants to create more gym and office space. One of the new rooms will be used by recruitment staff, according to the plans.

United’s longer-term plan is to move to an all-new facility on a different site, and the club, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been looking at plots of land. Speaking earlier this month, co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We're looking at developing a new training ground at the moment.”

Last year’s planning application stated that the club’s training facilities “fall significantly below Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards”.

