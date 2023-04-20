News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
1 hour ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
1 hour ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
1 hour ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
2 hours ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United player hasn’t been picked – yet

Eddie Howe’s named one of the “unluckiest” players in his Newcastle United squad.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Matt Targett, signed last summer in a £15million deal, has only made four Premier League starts for the fourth-placed club so far this season. The 27-year-old dropped out of the team in October due to illness – and hasn’t been able to win his place back.

Read More
Newcastle United-supporting referee makes high-profile appearance in Saudi Arabi...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Targett – who also had a spell out at the turn of the year with a heel injury – was signed on a permanent deal after making an “incredible contribution” during a half-season loan from Aston Villa, according to Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the club's win over West Ham United.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the club's win over West Ham United.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the club's win over West Ham United.
Most Popular

“I think Matt is, firstly, a great lad to work with,” said Howe. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching and working with him.

"I think, last season, his effect on the team was undoubted. The role he played in us staying in the division was an incredible contribution. Hence why we signed him. He’s been really unlucky this season.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dan Burn, signed as a centre-half, has been a fixture at left-back for much of the campaign.

“Dan’s come in and has done so well, and I’ve picked a consistent team and a consistent back four,” said Howe. “He’s waiting for his opportunity, and when he gets it, I think he’ll take it. That’s the game we’re in.”

Targett signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park last summer.

Pushing for starts

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe, meanwhile, could make changes to his team for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur following last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

United’s head coach has Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff pushing for recalls to the starting XI, while Allan Saint-Maximin – who has been getting treatment on a hamstring injury in France – could be available.

“No one is ever safe at any one time, as you consistently have to show you deserve to keep the shirt,” said Howe, who welcomed Almiron back from injury at Villa Park.

“That’s what the game is about for me, in every moment, whether it’s training or a game. I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle are three points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand.

Related topics:Eddie HoweAllan Saint-MaximinDan BurnPremier LeagueAston Villa