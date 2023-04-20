Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Targett – who also had a spell out at the turn of the year with a heel injury – was signed on a permanent deal after making an “incredible contribution” during a half-season loan from Aston Villa, according to Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the club's win over West Ham United.

“I think Matt is, firstly, a great lad to work with,” said Howe. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching and working with him.

"I think, last season, his effect on the team was undoubted. The role he played in us staying in the division was an incredible contribution. Hence why we signed him. He’s been really unlucky this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Burn, signed as a centre-half, has been a fixture at left-back for much of the campaign.

“Dan’s come in and has done so well, and I’ve picked a consistent team and a consistent back four,” said Howe. “He’s waiting for his opportunity, and when he gets it, I think he’ll take it. That’s the game we’re in.”

Targett signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park last summer.

Pushing for starts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s head coach has Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff pushing for recalls to the starting XI, while Allan Saint-Maximin – who has been getting treatment on a hamstring injury in France – could be available.

“No one is ever safe at any one time, as you consistently have to show you deserve to keep the shirt,” said Howe, who welcomed Almiron back from injury at Villa Park.

“That’s what the game is about for me, in every moment, whether it’s training or a game. I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad