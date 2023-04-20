Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United player hasn’t been picked – yet
Eddie Howe’s named one of the “unluckiest” players in his Newcastle United squad.
Matt Targett, signed last summer in a £15million deal, has only made four Premier League starts for the fourth-placed club so far this season. The 27-year-old dropped out of the team in October due to illness – and hasn’t been able to win his place back.
Targett – who also had a spell out at the turn of the year with a heel injury – was signed on a permanent deal after making an “incredible contribution” during a half-season loan from Aston Villa, according to Howe.
“I think Matt is, firstly, a great lad to work with,” said Howe. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching and working with him.
"I think, last season, his effect on the team was undoubted. The role he played in us staying in the division was an incredible contribution. Hence why we signed him. He’s been really unlucky this season.”
Dan Burn, signed as a centre-half, has been a fixture at left-back for much of the campaign.
“Dan’s come in and has done so well, and I’ve picked a consistent team and a consistent back four,” said Howe. “He’s waiting for his opportunity, and when he gets it, I think he’ll take it. That’s the game we’re in.”
Targett signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park last summer.
Pushing for starts
Howe, meanwhile, could make changes to his team for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur following last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.
United’s head coach has Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff pushing for recalls to the starting XI, while Allan Saint-Maximin – who has been getting treatment on a hamstring injury in France – could be available.
“No one is ever safe at any one time, as you consistently have to show you deserve to keep the shirt,” said Howe, who welcomed Almiron back from injury at Villa Park.
“That’s what the game is about for me, in every moment, whether it’s training or a game. I’ve got a lot to think about.”
Newcastle are three points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand.