Newcastle United’s recruitment drive has been given a boost – thanks to a new work permit system.

Premier League and Championship clubs will this summer be able to sign between two and four overseas players who do not meet Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria for work permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional Elite Significant Contribution player places will be granted if clubs give sufficient playing time to English players.

Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, all players from countries in the bloc have been required to obtain a GBE in order to play in England.

Brexit also meant clubs had to wait until a player from an EU country was at least 18 to sign them, rather than 16 as previously.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in March that those two issues had contributed to top-flight clubs breaking the January transfer record for spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs, according to Masters, had to sign more expensive, established talents.

The FA said the Premier League and EFL had “committed to work with the FA on improving the pathway for talented English youngsters” as part of the new agreement, which has now been signed off by the Home Office.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “As English football’s governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem, and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders.

“We worked closely with the clubs and the leagues, and have designed a progressive solution which will give clubs additional access to international talent and incentivise playing opportunities for English talent.”

'Emerging talent'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle, in the Champions League next season, are looking to recruit "emerging talent", according to sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The club signed Yankuba MInteh from Odense this week. The 18-year-old will spend next season on loan at Feyenoord.

Ashworth said: “As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”