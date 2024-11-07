Alexander Isak's match-worn shirt has been made available for auction. | Getty Images

Shirts worn by Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and more will all be on auction this weekend

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United supporters were treated to a wonderful afternoon of football last weekend when Alexander Isak headed home the winner against Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal in a memorable triumph in front of the St James’ Park faithful.

The performance marked Newcastle’s finest afternoon of the season so far and many fans have now been offered the chance to savour the occasion by getting their hands on a whole host of memorabilia, including Isak’s match-winning shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a symbol of respect for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, Newcastle United, along with a host of other Premier League clubs wore shirts featuring an emblem of the poppy last weekend.

These unique shirts have all been signed from the players that wore them such as Man of the Match Lewis Hall, assist maker Anthony Gordon and club captain Bruno Guimaraes, and will be made available for auction, exclusively on the MatchWornShirt website and app.

This annual tribute to veterans, now in its sixth year, has raised nearly £3 million for the Royal British Legion, which is a charity designed to provide emotional financial, emotional and social support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces as well as their families and dependants.

Ben France from the Royal British Legion said: “Battlefield trauma and mental health issues can manifest at any time in life and in different ways, including addiction, debt, homelessness and relationship breakdowns. Your poppy enables the RBL to support those who struggle with the upheaval and disruption of service life, and life after service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Flude, Head of Business at MatchWornShirt added: “The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces community, and we’re incredibly proud to support this cause for the sixth consecutive year.

“At MatchWornShirt, we’re passionate about giving fans the chance to own a piece of football history. Each signed, match-worn shirt from this campaign not only captures a unique moment in sport but also helps ensure that vital support continues for veterans and service personnel.”