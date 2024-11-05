Three Newcastle United players were singled out for praise by Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp believes Newcastle United youngster Lewis Hall could be the answer to England’s left-back problem ahead of the World Cup in two years time.

Redknapp, who was once heavily linked with the Three Lions job before Roy Hodgson’s appointment, was left hugely impressed by Hall, who ultimately walked away with the man of the match award after Newcastle’s 1-0 victory against title hopefuls Arsenal at St James’ Park. The ex-Chelsea man was tasked with marking one of the most formidable right wingers in world football in Bukayo Saka, but came out on top in a game where the Arsenal star failed to complete a single dribble throughout the 90 minutes.

Hall made eight clearances, won five tackles, won four aerial duels and made seven ball recoveries while also making a match-winning clearance off the line to deny former Magpie Mikel Merino.

“England are crying out for a young left-back and Lewis Hall could be the answer,” Redknapp explained. The 2008 FA Cup winning manager added: “He’s taken a little bit of time to really settle at Newcastle, but he’s been terrific of late and was superb against Arsenal. Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in world football but he stuck to his job and didn’t give much away. I was very impressed.”

England left-back Luke Shaw has missed large chunks of this season with injury while Ben Chilwell has been deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea by manager Enzo Maresca. Kieran Trippier, who played as a makeshift left-back at Euro 2024 has retired from international football - leaving the door open to Hall, who has represented England Under-21s on three occasions without yet gaining a senior cap.

Hall was one of three Newcastle stars to make Redknapp’s Premier League Team of the Week and another up and coming England prospect in Tino Livramento was also lauded for his display against Arsenal.

Redknapp said: “Both the full-backs were absolutely brilliant, and they both get in my side. I’ve always liked Tino Livramento, and he seems to be getting better and better. He’s got a great turn of pace, and he cruised through the game against Gabriel Martinelli.”

Newcastle’s new-look midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock also thrived in the central area with Joelinton moving into a more advanced wide role. Redknapp heaped praise on Guimaraes for his performance as captain and described him as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He added: “Bruno Guimaraes ran the game in midfield for Newcastle. Now he’s got the armband, he really does lead and inspire his side. He’s a master of controlling the tempo of the game and very rarely wastes a ball when he has it. He’s one of the best midfielders in the country.”