Newcastle and West Ham 'in contact' with Leeds United-linked Serie A striker

Newcastle United face a potentially pivotal end to the season as Eddie Howe looks to guide his side to success in the Carabao Cup Final and secure a return to European competition.

However, there is also the small matter of what could arguably be considered as the most important transfer window since a PIF-led consortium completed a takeover at St James Park in October 2021. When the season comes to an end, no matter what Newcastle achieve between now and the end of the campaign, there will be a need to add to Howe’s squad throughout the summer.

The Magpies hierarchy are believed to be keen to add a goalkeeper, defender and winger to their squad - but a striker to provide competition for top goalscorer Alexander Isak is also said to be high on the agenda. There have been reports suggested the Sweden international will be offered a new contract during the summer amid speculation Liverpool and Arsenal are considering a big money offer for his services.

However, with fellow frontman Callum Wilson out of contract at the end of the season and increasingly unlikely to be handed a new deal, a new striker will be targeted and recent reports have suggested Newcastle are ‘in contact’ with former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham. CaughtOffside have claimed the Magpies and West Ham United are both keen on the 11-times capped England international as he enters the final months of a season-long loan spell at AC Milan. Everton and Leeds have also been suggested as possible suitors in recent days - although the latter’s interest could well depend on the success of their bid to return to the Premier League this season.

As it stands, Abraham will return to parent club Roma at the end of the campaign but his future at the Stadio Olimpico is far from clear as current manager Claudio Ranieri is out of contract at the end of the season and any new manager is likely to want to assess the options he will inherit. A report in Italian outlet CalcioMercato has claimed Abraham is determined to persuade Milan to sign him on a permanent deal and recent quotes from the forward have suggested he would be keen to remain in Serie A, rather than return to the Premier League.

Speaking last week, he told CBS Sports: “The first thing I said when I came here was that it was time to spread my wings and try something different. Now, people are realising that there is more to it than just being in your comfort zone. What brings so many players from England to Serie A is that they are no longer afraid. People want to try something different. There is no better place than Italy to learn the culture and football. Life is good here, so it is definitely a great experience. When (Kyle) Walker called me, the answer was clear and obvious. I just told him how great this club is, how wonderful it is. I’m a winner, I want to win. I believe you only live once, so always enjoy your time, try to play with a smile on your face. I’m living my dream.”

