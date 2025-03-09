Newcastle United face West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night (8pm kick-off) - will Eddie Howe be tempted to rotate his team?

Newcastle’s trip to West Ham comes just six days before their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley. The Magpies will certainly be without Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman for not just those two games, but for the foreseeable future with the former out of the remainder of the season.

With those players already out and Howe’s squad stretched because of those absences, will he be tempted to rotate his starting XI for their clash against Graham Potter’s Hammers? Both Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have played a lot of football in recent times and will be heavily relied on at Wembley to spearhead Newcastle’s push for silverware. Will either of them play against West Ham?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian was preferred to Nick Pope on Sunday and could be handed another start on Monday night ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Kieran Trippier

With Hall out injured, Trippier now has a big role to play as Newcastle United’s creator from the back, beginning at the London Stadium.

Fabian Schar

Schar has been a consistent part of Howe’s defence this season and will likely start on Monday night.

Dan Burn

Burn has an important role to play alongside a new and makeshift left-back partner and that begins with Monday’s trip to the London Stadium.

Tino Livramento

It can be argued that some of Livramento’s best performances for Newcastle United have come at left-back. With Trippier on the other side of defence, the Magpies still have a solid starting back line and the former Saints man is a big part of that.

Lewis Miley

There could be a temptation to rest Guimaraes against West Ham in order to protect him ahead of the final. If that does happen, then Miley could be given the chance to start.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali will be keen to continue momentum on Monday night before the final against Liverpool. His minutes may be managed, though, to ensure he is at peak fitness next weekend.

Joelinton

Joelinton’s return to fitness has been perfectly timed and he may be given the chance to build minutes at the London Stadium.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy has been quiet in recent games, but has put up some impressive numbers so far this season. His energy will be needed and he will need to stay fit with Gordon missing the trip to West Ham.

Callum Wilson

Newcastle may decide to wrap Isak in cotton wool and give Wilson another Premier League start. He has a brilliant record against the Hammers during his Premier League career.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes now has a golden opportunity to stake his claim for a starting spot - one that he hasn’t been able to nail down throughout his time on Tyneside. He scored a brace against the Hammers at St James’ Park last season, including a stunning late winner.