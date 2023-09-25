News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle midfielder ‘agrees’ blockbuster deal as Magpies battle Man Utd for France international

Newcastle recorded an 8-0 victory for the first time since Bobby Robson’s opening game as manager back in 1999

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read
Newcastle United returned to their absolute best as they equalled their biggest ever Premier League victory with an 8-0 win away against Sheffield United

The Magpies showed no signs of a European hangover after their 0-0 draw with AC Milan as a Premier League record-breaking eight different players all got their name on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane.

One of those names was Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes who netted his side’s seventh. He celebrated the goal by putting the ball underneath his shirt as a tribute to his wife Ana who announced that she is expecting their second child.

Guimaraes also offered a hint about his future at the club in his goal celebration and the midfielder pointed to the ground and said: “I’m f***ing staying” before kissing the badge on his shirt.

The news comes amid claims from Fabrizio Romano, who announced that the player has agreed a new deal on Tyneside which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2028. The deal reportedly includes a release clause in excess of £100m, which may alert long-term admirers Liverpool along with a host of elite European clubs.

Guimaraes was part of a midfield which flourished at the weekend and he started alongside Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson who both impressed in the central areas. Marquee signing Sandro Tonali was brought on later in the game, while fans can also look forward to the return of Joelinton and Joe Willock.

Despite this strength in depth, Eddie Howe reportedly still sees midfield as an area that he could strengthen and there are reports of further additions in the winter window.

One name on Newcastle’s radar is Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it. The 2022 World Cup finalist has been a long-term target for both Newcastle and Manchester United, who were heavily linked with a move for the player in last summer’s window.

Rabiot was a five-time Ligue 1 winner during his time at PSG and he has been a regular first team fixture at Juventus since his arrival in 2019.

Rabiot offers a wealth of experience and has represented France on 39 occasions, he is renowned for his versatility and is able to play in a number of different roles within the midfield.

