Eddie Howe’s major Newcastle United statement as relentless football shines against Sheffield United
Newcastle United defeated Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday on a relentless afternoon at Bramall Lane.
The big question heading into Sunday’s game was how Newcastle United would react to an energy sapping trip to Italy in midweek. Eddie Howe’s side looked physically and emotionally drained as they applauded the away fans at the San Siro, something Howe alluded to ahead of their meeting with the Blades.
However, with just 35 minutes gone in south Yorkshire, all those fears were allayed as Newcastle capitalised on an ordinary performance by the hosts to put themselves three goals to the good at a hostile Bramall Lane. This was a first-half performance that really showcased the very best of Howe’s time at the club.
Much like in games against Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at various points last season, Newcastle were relentless against the Blades and didn’t allow their shell shocked hosts a sniff at getting back into the game following a blistering 15 minute spell.
There may be debate about whether their first should stand, but there can be no debate about the quality on show from the visitors at Bramall Lane. From the second Sean Longstaff swept home the opener just after 20 minutes, Newcastle climbed through the gears and left their opponents in the dust in a relentless pursuit of goals.
And it was this relentlessness that Newcastle have been sorely lacking this season. Save for a mad spell against Aston Villa, Newcastle had really struggled to stamp their authority on games and see out matches when they got into good positions.
All of that disappeared at Bramall Lane as Newcastle returned to their very best and reminded everyone of how good they can be when everything clicks. Even Howe recognised their performance on Sunday was a real statement, saying post-match: “It was great to see us return to us at our very best today.”
In essence, that’s exactly what Newcastle United were at Bramall Lane, they were simply the very best version of themselves. It may have taken them a few weeks to get into their stride, but a week of back-to-back Premier League wins and a battling point at the San Siro could mark a significant moment in the season and one that, when we look back in May, has perhaps transformed the entire football club.