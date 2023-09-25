Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The big question heading into Sunday’s game was how Newcastle United would react to an energy sapping trip to Italy in midweek. Eddie Howe’s side looked physically and emotionally drained as they applauded the away fans at the San Siro, something Howe alluded to ahead of their meeting with the Blades.

However, with just 35 minutes gone in south Yorkshire, all those fears were allayed as Newcastle capitalised on an ordinary performance by the hosts to put themselves three goals to the good at a hostile Bramall Lane. This was a first-half performance that really showcased the very best of Howe’s time at the club.

Much like in games against Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at various points last season, Newcastle were relentless against the Blades and didn’t allow their shell shocked hosts a sniff at getting back into the game following a blistering 15 minute spell.

There may be debate about whether their first should stand, but there can be no debate about the quality on show from the visitors at Bramall Lane. From the second Sean Longstaff swept home the opener just after 20 minutes, Newcastle climbed through the gears and left their opponents in the dust in a relentless pursuit of goals.

And it was this relentlessness that Newcastle have been sorely lacking this season. Save for a mad spell against Aston Villa, Newcastle had really struggled to stamp their authority on games and see out matches when they got into good positions.

All of that disappeared at Bramall Lane as Newcastle returned to their very best and reminded everyone of how good they can be when everything clicks. Even Howe recognised their performance on Sunday was a real statement, saying post-match: “It was great to see us return to us at our very best today.”

