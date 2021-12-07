Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Championship star wanted by Toon

Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell is reportedly on Eddie Howe’s January wish list.

Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United in a £20m deal (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Campbell, 21, scored in Stoke’s 2-0 win over QPR on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury picked up in December last year.

According to The Sun, Eddie Howe is reportedly a big admirer of the striker having tracked him as Bournemouth manager. However, the report also states that Newcastle would have to pay around £20m to land Campbell in January.

Trio chase Serie A ace

Leicester City have become the latest Premier League side to be reportedly tracking Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Reports from Italy have suggested that Leicester City scouts were spotted in attendance during Juventus’s 2-0 win over Genoa.

Despite Rabiot being a fairly regular starter for Juventus this season, transfer speculation surrounding his future in Italy have loomed large.

Leicester reportedly join Chelsea and Newcastle United as the sides interested in securing Rabiot’s services.

Newcastle’s current position in the Premier League table may deter players from joining in January, potentially opening the door for the Foxes to swoop.

Spurs favourites for Tolisso

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly lead the way to secure a move for Corentin Tolisso in January.

Tolisso is out of contract in the summer and with no new deal on the horizon, it is likely he will be allowed to leave in January with Bayern Munich unwilling to let the Frenchman leave on a free transfer.

According to FootMercato, Newcastle United have been tracking Tolisso but it is Tottenham Hotspur that lead the way in the race for his signature.

Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ Managing Director, is reportedly a big fan of Tolisso and the club are willing to meet his wage demands.

Serie A sides Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are also reportedly interested in the Frenchman, however, unlike Spurs, they are reportedly unwilling to match these demands.

Other headlines:

