Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in one of Swedish football’s brightest talents.

In a move that has echoes of the Magpies move for Odense winger Yankuba Minteh two years ago, United have reportedly sent a representative to Scandinavia to monitor the progress of Hammarby youngster Bazoumama Toure. The Ivory Coast youth international joined the Allsvenskan club from Ivorian club Mimosas earlier this year and has gone on to score nine goals and provide four assists in just 21 appearances so far this season.

His latest goalscoring exploits came in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Sirius as the 18-year-old winger netted twice to put his side in control before setting up his side’s final goal for team-mate Tesfaldet Tekie. That win ensured Hammarby continue to lead the chasing pack behind current Allsvenskan leaders Malmo - although Toure’s side have an eight-point deficit to make up on the current frontrunners.

TBR Football have revealed Newcastle were one of a dozen British clubs represented in the stands to witness Toure’s man of the match display and are said to have been impressed with his display. However, the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Leeds United were also said to be on hand to take in the game. Toure is believed to be valued at around £5m by Hammarby and his head coach has already stated he believes the young winger is destined for the top of the game.

Speaking recently, Hammarby head coach Kim Hellberg said: “I think he can play at the highest level possible. I don’t see why he shouldn’t have the chance to get there. There have been many players who have had the opportunity to get there but have not taken that route. He is unique in the way he learns things and picks things up. Now he scored two goals on his head and we have worked so much on how he should get into the box and how he should position himself to create advantages linked to the fact that he is not a big player. I would almost be surprised if it didn’t (move to the Premier League). There we are somewhere.”