The stats experts at Opta have produced their latest predicted final Premier League table ahead of Newcastle United's visit to top five rivals Arsenal.

The midfielder duo scored at either end of what was a hard-fought battle in the St James Park sun as Eddie Howe’s men gave themselves a chance of overhauling second placed Arsenal with a win at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. Should Newcastle claim a win in North London and land all three points in their final day home game with Everton, they will claim second place in the table for only the third time in the Premier League era.

There is sure to be significant pressure placed upon the Magpies ahead of Sunday’s clash with Champions League hopefuls Chelsea and Aston Villa both in action on Friday night as they host Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Nottingham Forest, who also remain in the race for the top five despite Sunday’s surprise home draw with Leicester City, will also know more about their Champions League hopes by the time Newcastle face Arsenal as they travel to West Ham United earlier on Sunday afternoon.

But what are Newcastle’s chances of landing second place in the table for only the third time in the Premier League era and could they realistically end the season as runners-up to already crowned champions Liverpool? We take a look at the latest predicted final Premier League table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

Opta’s predicted final Premier League table

20th: Southampton - 13 points 19th: Leicester City - 24 points 18th: Ipswich Town - 24 points 17th: Tottenham Hotspur - 40 points 16th: Manchester United - 41 points 15th: West Ham United - 43 points 14th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 43 points 13th: Everton - 45 points 12th: Crystal Palace - 52 points 11th: Fulham - 53 points 10th: Bournemouth - 64 points 9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 57 points 8th: Brentford - 58 points 7th: Nottingham Forest - 65 points 6th: Chelsea - 66 points 5th: Aston Villa - 67 points 4th: Manchester City - 69 points 3rd: Newcastle United - 69 points 2nd: Arsenal - 72 points 1st: Liverpool - 87 points

What has Eddie Howe said about the battle for the Champions League places?

A smiling Eddie Howe, head coach of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Chelsea FC at St James' Park on May 11, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking after Sunday’s win against Chelsea, the Magpies boss said: "We're on the road to what we want to do this season, but there's still a lot of work to do and two tough fixtures to play. The size of the prize is huge, the players are aware of that. There was a worry when we won the (Carabao Cup) trophy that there would be a negative consequence of that, but I think it actually gave us confidence. A massive win for us, and we knew that, of course, before the game, we knew the importance. It's so tight, that will put us in a stronger position, but it's still very tight and two games to keep our focus and to try and get as many points as we can."

