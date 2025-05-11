Newcastle United took a huge step towards securing Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes secured a huge three points for Newcastle as they moved up to third in the Premier League table. Chelsea remained fifth but they are only ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference.

The Blues will also be without Nicolas Jackson in their final two games after the striker was shown a straight red card against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Newcastle face second-placed Arsenal next week at the Emirates Stadium before hosting Everton on the final day.

Premier League standings with two games left to play

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table on 66 points, a point ahead of Manchester City in fourth and three ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday leaves them seventh on 62 points. Newcastle have +23 goal difference compared to Manchester City’s +24, Chelsea’s +19, Aston Villa’s +7 and Forest’s +12.

Barring a remarkable turnaround, Newcastle are likely to end the season with a superior goal difference to both Forest and Villa, giving them a further advantage in the Champions League battle.

What Newcastle United need to do to guarantee Champions League football?

Simply put, win. Three more points from their final two games would be enough to guarantee Champions League football for next season, regardless of what their rivals do.

A win against Arsenal next weekend would see them head into the final day of the season sitting second in the Premier League table and guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Man City face Bournemouth at home and Fulham away in their final two games, Villa play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Man United also play Chelsea next weekend while Nottingham Forest play West Ham United before they meet on the final day of the season.

Because of that, at least one of Newcastle’s Champions League qualification rivals is guaranteed to drop points and, as such, just one more win is required.

Another point from their final two games would rule out the possibility of Conference League football next season as it would guarantee at least a top-six finish.

While it will be nervous, Newcastle could qualify for the Champions League without picking up another point in their final two matches.

For that to happen, Villa and Chelsea would have to drop three points in their final two games, and it would come down to goal difference. At least two points dropped for Nottingham Forest in their final two games would almost certainly guarantee they finish below Newcastle as well.

What Eddie Howe said about Champions League battle

Speaking after the Chelsea win, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It’s a massive win for us. We knew that before the game, we knew the importance. It’s so tight, and that has put us in a stronger position, but it’s still very tight and we’ve got two games where we have to keep our focus and try to get as many points as we can.

“We still have two games to go and lots of twists and turns that could be around the corner.

“I think we can't sit back and look at it that way, we have to drive forward, reflect on our next game and make sure we're ready for Arsenal because that is a very, very tough match and we know how tight it is with the teams around us, so we're not taking anything for granted.

“I have to say, the players have been magnificent in that respect for a long, long time, but we go again next week.”