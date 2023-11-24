Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window can often make or break a team’s season in the Premier League and Newcastle United fans are bracing themselves for a busy month of activity after an avalanche of injury problems.

One of the biggest issues so far this season has been the long term absence of Dutch defender Sven Botman. The ex-Lille man was one of the stars of the season last term - helping the Magpies to a Champions League finish and their best ever defensive record in a Premier League season.

However, Botman has been absent from the first team picture since the club’s 8-0 win over Sheffield United in September and the medical team are yet to reveal a clear date for his return. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has filled in as a viable partner for Fabian Schar in the meantime, but with just Paul Dummett is back up it seems almost inevitable that the club will try to pursue another centre back option.

With that in mind Shields Gazette has rounded the biggest transfer stories of the week, including a tug of war with Wolves for a highly rated Ligue 1 defender and a three-way race for a £60m international star.

Newcastle United enter £20m race with Wolves for defensive prodigy (Football Insider)

Newcastle United added depth and youth to the full back areas in the summer and it is speculated that they are now keen to add a young centre back to their roster.

Football Insider understands that Newcastle scouts have been impressed by the recent form of Ligue 1 centre back Arouna Sangante after a series of excellent performances for Le Havre.

Sangante is a 6 ft 2 defender who is regarded as one of the league’s hot young prodigies. He progressed through Le Havre’s academy team and emerged as one the club’s most important players last term as they lifted the Ligue 2 title in his first full season.

Le Havre’s promotion to the French top-flight was based on defensive solidarity and Sangante was near ever-present as the team conceded just 19 goals in 38 games.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress since making the jump up to the top division and the team currently find themselves in seventh spot.

Football Insider has revealed that the player is valued at £20m and adds that Wolves are also monitoring the player closely.

Newcastle plot £52m move for international defender as Manchester United and Liverpool watch closely (Mais Football)

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, who is establishing himself as a household name for both club and country.

Inacio has been a first team regular for Sporting since 2020 and he won the Portuguese title in his first season at the club.

The 22-year-old has already amassed four years of experience at the heart of the club’s defence and is highly rated due to his composure on the ball and defensive awareness.

The youngster’s talents have earned him five caps for his country and he scored twice on his debut against Luxembourg during a 9-0 win.

Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol reveals that Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing the star, along with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Sporting are aiming to go far in the Europa League and are keen to regain the Portuguese title, which makes them reluctant to sell Inacio at this stage of the season.