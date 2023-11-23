Newcastle are reportedly looking to add a third striker to their ranks in January.

Newcastle United are expected to be busy in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad after an avalanche of injury problems.

The Magpies currently find themselves holding the unwanted distinction of topping the injury charts and Eddie Howe is reportedly hoping to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

One of the main positions affected by injuries in recent weeks has been the striker position with in-form pair Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both being sidelined by injuries during 2-0 defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Bournemouth.

These issues have prompted Howe to play Gordon in the unnatural position of centre forward, while it has forced the club to reshuffle a number of players across the pitch with central midfielder Joelinton moving on to the wing to accommodate Newcastle’s lack of depth out wide.

It is believed that Newcastle are in the market for a striker to take some of the workload off Isak and Wilson who have both suffered from injuries problems over the last 18 months.

The likes of Hugo Etitike and Victor Boniface have been mentioned as potential targets, but the Magpies may turn to a more familiar name in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to TeamTalk.

Calvert-Lewin is an 11-time England international with four goals for Gareth Southgate’s side. He progressed through the Sheffield United academy but has spent the majority of his professional career with Everton who he signed for in 2016.

The Sheffield born attacker initially struggled to find the net on a regular basis, despite his strong signs of hold up play. However, that changed after Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at the club and with the influence of ex-Magpie Duncan Ferguson as assistant coach, he exploded into life and scored a staggering 29 goals across two seasons between 2019 and 2021.

Calvert-Lewin won plaudits for his ability in the air, his instinctual finishing and his strength and control to hold the ball up for others and bring his attacking team mates into the game.

However, the striker has struggled to excel since Ancelotti’s move to Real Madrid and he has managed a combined total just seven goals in the two seasons that followed as he suffered persistent injury issues.

The striker’s injury problems could act as a potential red flag to the recruitment team, but Calvert-Lewin has shown signs that he may be able to bounce back and has so far managed three goals from nine appearances this term.

TeamTalk reveals that Calvert-Lewin is heading into the last 18 months of his contract at Everton and given the club's recent off the field issues it may make any new proposals to his contract extremely difficult.

Calvert-Lewin possesses many different qualities to both Wilson and Isak which could make him a key figure in Newcastle’s plans in the second half of the campaign, particularly if they are still competing on the European stage either through the Champions League or Europa League.