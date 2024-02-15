Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to express interest in Juventus star Federico Chiesa, according to reports. The Serie A giants are understood to be locked in negotiations with Chiesa about a proposed new deal. His current contract expires in 2025 - meaning potential suitors could approach him with a cut-price offer in the summer.

Chiesa shot to stardom at the Euros in 2021, helping Italy win the competition by defeating England at Wembley in the final. The winger was named in the team of the tournament alongside compatriots Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola and Jorginho.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, Chiesa has struggled to replicate those heroics since making his Turin switch permanent after the Euros. When fit, he has remained productive - bagging six goals from out wide this season. But injuries - namely an ACL rupture two years ago - have hampered his progress. Chiesa has also suffered several recurring niggles but hopes to have put those struggles behind him, with 20 appearances in 2023-24.

Any sniff of him leaving will likely put European heavyweights on high alert. Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that he is warming to the prospect of leaving this summer. Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle are all named as English clubs that are keeping tabs on the situation. With Mohamed Salah’s future uncertain, Chiesa could be an option to carry the Egyptian’s mantle next season.