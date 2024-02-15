Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson is set to undergo surgery on a pectoral injury and could miss up to 12 weeks of action. Wilson was injured late on during the win over Nottingham Forest and left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling.

Wilson had just returned from a calf injury that had kept him out of defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City as well as their wins over Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa. This fresh blow comes with Alexander Isak still on the sidelines after he picked up an injury during their match against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wilson, who has endured a fair amount of fitness issues during his time on Tyneside, also missed five games between November and December with a hamstring injury. According to the Mail’s Craig Hope, Wilson could be out for between 9-12 weeks with this current injury - a timescale which would mean he is facing a race against time to be fit before the end of the season and England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Wilson was taken to Qatar by Gareth Southgate for last winter’s World Cup and was initially included in his latest squad back in November - before he was forced to withdraw prematurely following injury. His seven league goals this season had stood him in good stead to force himself into contention for the tournament, however, this latest injury setback may have ended his hopes of being included by the Three Lions manager.

The former Bournemouth man, who has netted 45 times in 90 games for the Magpies, is out of contract at St James’ Park at the end of next season and his future at the club is up in the air. He was reportedly wanted by Atletico Madrid and AC Milan during the January transfer window whilst Chelsea have also shown interest in his signature.