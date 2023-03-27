Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list heading into Sunday’s return to Premier League action against Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle will be hoping to pick up a third straight Premier League win following the international break and are expected to welcome some key players back. Joelinton will be available following a two-match suspension while Nick Pope is expected to recover from the knock that saw him withdraw from England duty.

The Magpies have also been handed a fitness boost with Anthony Gordon potentially back available after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury. The Telegraph have reported that Gordon will be fit enough to at least make the bench against Manchester United this weekend.

But there are some doubts as to whether Sven Botman will be fit enough to start after withdrawing from Netherlands international duty due to illness. The 23-year-old missed his chance at a first international cap due to suspected food posioning. Newcastle will be hoping he makes a full recovery in time to play at St James’ Park this weekend.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury/unavailable list in full...

1 . Sven Botman - illness Sven Botman withdrew from the Netherlands squad to face France during the international break due to a ‘virus infection’. He is expected to recover in time for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action. Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Nick Pope - knock Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a ‘minor injury’. The goalkeeper has been receiving treatment but managed to get through Newcastle’s full match against Nottingham Forest on Friday night. Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo Sales

3 . Joelinton - suspended After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City had to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. He will be back available for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action next month. What Howe said: “With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4 . Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring Saint-Maximin was withdrawn at half-time against Nottingham Forest with a tight hamstring. What Howe said: “Allan wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think. He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales