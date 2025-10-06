Yoane Wissa has been injured since making his big-money move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United head into the international break fresh from a much-needed 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and things will hopefully get even better for them soon.

The Magpies put Ange Postecoglou’s struggling side away thanks to second-half strikes from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade - the latter’s penalty taking him to four goals in seven games in a black and white shirt. But Woltemade may face serious competition for a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s team in the near future, with Yoane Wissa battling to get back fit.

When will Yoane Wissa make his Newcastle debut?

Newcastle spent £55million to sign Wissa from Brentford in the summer after he bagged 31 goals across the last two Premier League seasons combined - including 19 in 35 outings last campaign. But the DR Congo international is yet to play for his new side due to a knee injury, with his return date continually pushed back.

It was hoped Wissa would be fit to make the squad against Brighton in Newcastle’s first game back from the international break on 18th October. However, that’s now been pushed back to early November, with an away trip to West Ham United on the 2nd a more realistic target.

Nevertheless, there’s genuine excitement regarding what Wissa can bring to the Magpies once fit, and how he can slot into Eddie Howe’s team.

Newcastle United’s best XI when Yoane Wissa returns

Eddie Howe will have decisions to make when Yoane Wissa is fit again | Getty Images

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Aaron Ramsdale was signed on loan in the summer, but Pope has remained mostly excellent and now has five clean sheets to his name in seven Premier League appearances this season.

Right-back: Kieran Trippier

With Tino Livramento out injured until at least early December, Kieran Trippier is the unquestioned starting right-back. The veteran has been steady at the start of this season and put in strong performances against Nottingham Forest and Union SG recently.

Centre-back: Malick Thiaw

Has displaced Fabian Schar recently and looks like a quality signing. Like Trippier, Thiaw has been excellent in the last two games.

Centre-back: Sven Botman

Arguably the best centre-back at the club when fully fit and now appears to be motoring in a black and white shirt.

Left-back: Dan Burn

As well as Livramento, Newcastle are also without Lewis Hall for a while, so Dan Burn has been filling in at left-back. The giant defender has been doing a solid job and even provided an assist in the win over Forest.

Central midfield: Bruno Guimaraes

His inclusion needs no justification, as shown by his goal against Nottingham Forest.

Central midfield: Sandro Tonali

Has recovered brilliantly from his early Newcastle setbacks and is immensely popular among supporters.

Central midfield: Joelinton

Continues to be a vital presence through the middle for Eddie Howe with his unique blend of passion and physicality - and he can also make things happen in the final third.

Right wing: Anthony Elanga

It’s been a tough start to life at Newcastle for Elanga, but his excellent performance against Union SG in the Champions League showed what he was capable of. He’ll surely hit his stride soon.

Left wing: Anthony Gordon

Has been one of the most effective widemen in the Premier League over the last 18 months. Still looking for his first direct goal involvement in the Premier League this season, but always exerts a big influence on most games whether he scores or not.

Striker: Nick Woltemade

The eventual return of Wissa is an exciting prospect, and there’s no doubt he’ll get plenty of time in the starting line-up - especially if Newcastle go deep in the cups. However, Woltemade already has four goals for Newcastle and has been superb with his aerial presence and link-up play. You simply cannot drop a player in this form, and if anything, Wissa’s return may only serve to spur him on even further.

Bench: Ramsdale, Schar, Lascelles, Miley, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Osula, Wissa.

