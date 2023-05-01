Newcastle United continue their strong pursuit of Champions League football after their latest 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s resilient Magpies have scored 13 goals in their last three games and look confident in securing a top four finish.

Once the pressure of the season is over, Newcastle’s attention will turn to the transfer market. Naturally, their names have been thrown into the mix for several exciting players and it could be a fruitful window. Here’s a roundup of some of the latest transfer talks surrounding Howe’s side.

Newcastle willing to meet £50-60m price tag for Barcelona man

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

In Pete O’Rourke’s latest column for Football Insider, he reports that Newcastle are in the running to sign Raphinha from Barcelona. Despite the Brazilian only joining the Catalonian side last summer from Leeds United, he is said to be “open to a Premier League return” if he is forced out by Barca, “but only to a team competing in the Champions League.”

Howe is a “huge admirer” of Raphinha, and the Magpies are willing to pay the £50-60 million fee in order to secure his signature this summer. The 26-year-old has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season for Blaugrana.

Newcastle pull out of race for Premier League star

O’Rourke also reports that Newcastle have withdrawn their interest from Mason Mount, who continues to be monitored by several teams as his situation with Chelsea remains a grey area. While signing a new midfielder is one of their priorities, the Tyneside club feel his asking price is “too high” for a player entering the last year of his contract.

This leaves the window open for Liverpool, who have been tipped as front-runners for his signature, to make their move if and when the time is right.

Magpies among suitors for goalscoring midfielder

Newcastle has been named as one of the potential ‘suitors’ to sign Sergej Milinković-Savić this summer. That’s according to Il Messaggero (via Calciomercato), who state that Lazio’s transfer window depends on where they finish in the Serie A table at the end of the season.