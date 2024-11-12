Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron is reportedly set to be offered the chance to fulfil ‘one of his big dreams’ in the near future as a new name emerged in the race to sign the Paraguay international.

Almiron was once Newcastle’s club record signing when he moved to Tyneside from MLS side Atlanta United in a £20m deal in January 2019. Since then, the winger has gone on to score 30 goals and provide 12 assists in 216 appearances for the Magpies and famously scored their first goal in a 4-1 win over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on the night Champions League football made a spectacular return to St James Park. Almiron actually played a significant role in helping Eddie Howe’s side return to European football’s top table as he scored 11 goals in 34 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 season - but has struggled for game-time over the last 18 months.

Despite receiving ongoing support from Howe, Almiron has made just one Premier League start so far this season and the majority of his action has come in the Carabao Cup as he was handed a place in the starting eleven for the win at Nottingham Forest and a narrow home victory against AFC Wimbledon. However, the winger returned to the bench for the fourth round win against Chelsea and has been an unused substitute in recent Premier League wins against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

However, there could be a route out of St James Park for Almiron, who has been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League and MLS in recent months, after South American news outlet TyC suggested River Plate are ‘looking to break the market’ by making a move for the winger ahead of their participation in next year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Almiron is believed to be a lifelong supporter of the Argentinean giants and the report credits the Magpies star with describing the prospect of playing for River as ‘one of his big dreams’. The Paraguayan reportedly stated: "When I was a boy I watched all the games, I was very fanatical because my paternal family is Argentina. Whenever I can and the schedule allows me to watch the games with my family. I always wanted to play in River, it's one of my big dreams."

Any move for Almiron is believed to form part of an ambitious double deal for River as they consider adding former Manchester City and Valencia defender Nicolas Otamendi to their squad in the new year. The 121-times capped Argentina international is currently plying his trade with Portuguese giants Benfica but will be out of contract at the end of the season.