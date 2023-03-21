News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
2 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Newcastle United 2022-23 player ratings: Surprise 9/10 & ‘awful’ 2/10 as Bruno Guimaraes shines - gallery

Here are Newcastle United’s player ratings based on the opening 34 games of the 2022-23 campaign in the Premier League and cup competitions.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:32 GMT

As Newcastle head into the final run of matches after the international break, they sit fifth in the Premier League table and just two points off a Champions League place with two games in hand. Eddie Howe’s side have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup but were beaten by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

The Magpies exited the FA Cup early as they were beaten by League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the third round.

Here’s every member of Newcastle’s squad this season ranked based on their performances and impact so far...

Hasn’t featured in a competitive game this season but was on the bench for the Carabao Cup final. Is too far down the pecking order to get an opportunity.

1. Mark Gillespie - n/a

Hasn’t featured in a competitive game this season but was on the bench for the Carabao Cup final. Is too far down the pecking order to get an opportunity.

Photo Sales
Yet to be named in a matchday squad following his arrival from West Ham in January.

2. Harrison Ashby - n/a

Yet to be named in a matchday squad following his arrival from West Ham in January. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Made eight appearances so far this season but is highly unlikely to make any more having been frozen out of the first-team by Eddie Howe and made to train with the Under-21s. The season couldn’t have gone much worse for the Scottish winger. A return to the national squad last September and an assist in the friendly win over Al Hilal are the only real positives.

3. Ryan Fraser - 2

Made eight appearances so far this season but is highly unlikely to make any more having been frozen out of the first-team by Eddie Howe and made to train with the Under-21s. The season couldn’t have gone much worse for the Scottish winger. A return to the national squad last September and an assist in the friendly win over Al Hilal are the only real positives. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Has barely featured this season and looked out of his depth in the FA Cup defeat to League One side Sheffield Wednesday. A difficult season so far.

4. Jamal Lewis - 3

Has barely featured this season and looked out of his depth in the FA Cup defeat to League One side Sheffield Wednesday. A difficult season so far. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Player ratingsPremier LeagueChampions LeagueLeague OneEddie HoweSheffield WednesdayManchester UnitedWembley Stadium