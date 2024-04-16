Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adidas will return as Newcastle United’s kit manufacturer for the 2024-25 season.

A five-year deal worth around £40million per season will see Newcastle receive an ‘elite’ Adidas manufacturing package including bespoke kit designs and authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits available on general sale.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season. Part of Adidas’ return will see Newcastle’s club shop at St James’ Park undergo significant refurbishment with a temporary club shop set to open adjacent to The Strawberry Pub.

As expected, there is plenty of interest surrounding what the new Adidas kit designs will be before their official release this summer. And fresh design concepts have been doing the rounds on social media which are understood to be very close to the final Adidas designs.

Newcastle United 2024-25 home shirt design

Newcastle United 2024-25 kit design prediction.

Images shared by Newcastle fan channel Gallowgate Shows, designer Jack Henderson and kit leak specialists Footy Headlines show all three 2024-25 expected kit designs.

The 2024-25 home shirt design leak features the Sela sponsorship and black three-stripe Adidas logo with thick black and white stripes, black sleeves and a solid white back with black lettering. Henderson also added that it is likely to feature ‘onix’ grey detailing down the side of the shirt.

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit design

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit leak

The 2024-25 away shirt is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim, a design that is expected to return for Newcastle’s away shirt next season.

Key differences will be the Sela sponsor and updated Adidas logo. The leaked design also features a monochrome white Newcastle crest, which could change for the official release.

Newcastle United 2024-25 third kit design

Newcastle United 2024-25 third shirt design leak.

The third shirt is where things really start to get interesting with a white, black and green colour scheme and design that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt. But a striking difference is the change of Newcastle’s club crest on a shirt for the first time since 1988.

Newcastle’s leaked 2024-25 third kit design features the club crest used from 1983 to 1988.