Newcastle United 2024-25 kit: Fresh leaked image shows bespoke Adidas design ahead of official release
Newcastle United’s new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt will officially go on sale from Friday, June 7.
Details of the new home shirt have not been officially announced, however, images have been shared online claiming to show the new black and white design. The shirt will feature thick black and white stripes, a Sela logo as the front of shirt sponsor and a black three-stripe Adidas logo with black sleeves and a solid white back.
A small version of Newcastle’s old club badge from 1976 to 1983 is on the back of the shirt just below the collar.
The away kit will be a throwback to the iconic 1995-96 Adidas away kit that featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim. The away kit will be released in July and the third kit, set to be released in August, will be white with a black and green trim that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt.
A key difference to the third kit will be the change of club crest back to the design used from 1983 to 1988.
Little else had been shared regarding any other Newcastle kit designs for the 2024-25 - until today (Tuesday, June 4). A fresh image claiming to show the ‘alleged’ Newcastle pre-match shirt for the 2024-25 campaign was shared online.
The bespoke design features black ‘magpie’ feathers with teal detailing on a white background. X user, @amyalby2904 posted: “NUFC “alleged” pre match shirt. Whether this is a definitive pre match or just a leisure shirt it is absolutely wonderful.”
The shared image has been well received by Newcastle supporters online as they await news of an official announcement later this summer. Newcastle’s pre-match kits have previously gone on general sale and in 2022-23 it was even worn for a Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion to avoid a kit clash.
Adidas had 15-year partnership with the club from 1995 to 2010 and have returned on an initial five-year deal starting this summer. It is understood the deal is worth upwards of £30million per-season to Newcastle and is seeing the club shop undergo significant refurbishment over the summer with a temporary club shop currently in place opposite St James’ Park.
