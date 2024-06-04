Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Adidas home shirt goes on sale this week as information regarding the other shirts is revealed.

Newcastle United’s new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt will officially go on sale from Friday, June 7.

Details of the new home shirt have not been officially announced, however, images have been shared online claiming to show the new black and white design. The shirt will feature thick black and white stripes, a Sela logo as the front of shirt sponsor and a black three-stripe Adidas logo with black sleeves and a solid white back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small version of Newcastle’s old club badge from 1976 to 1983 is on the back of the shirt just below the collar.

The away kit will be a throwback to the iconic 1995-96 Adidas away kit that featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim. The away kit will be released in July and the third kit, set to be released in August, will be white with a black and green trim that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt.

A key difference to the third kit will be the change of club crest back to the design used from 1983 to 1988.

Little else had been shared regarding any other Newcastle kit designs for the 2024-25 - until today (Tuesday, June 4). A fresh image claiming to show the ‘alleged’ Newcastle pre-match shirt for the 2024-25 campaign was shared online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bespoke design features black ‘magpie’ feathers with teal detailing on a white background. X user, @amyalby2904 posted: “NUFC “alleged” pre match shirt. Whether this is a definitive pre match or just a leisure shirt it is absolutely wonderful.”

The shared image has been well received by Newcastle supporters online as they await news of an official announcement later this summer. Newcastle’s pre-match kits have previously gone on general sale and in 2022-23 it was even worn for a Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion to avoid a kit clash.