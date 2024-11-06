Details regarding Newcastle United 2025-26 Adidas kits are starting to emerge.

Newcastle’s 2025-26 away kit is set to be inspired by the 1997-98 Adidas away design. This comes after The Magpies’ 2024-25 away shirt took heavy inspiration from the design of the 1995-96 away shirt following the kit manufacturing deal agreed with Adidas which is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per season.

The deal has seen Newcastle’s club store at St James’ Park significantly refurbished with another store set to open at Metrocentre this month.

And next year, the stores will be selling the 2025-26 Newcastle kits - the details of which are now starting to be speculated on social media. Retro NUFC, a source that has previously broken details of future Newcastle kit designs, has claimed that the club’s 2024-25 away shirt will be a ‘remake’ of the 1997-98 away shirt.

It is also claimed that Newcastle’s next home shirt will ‘100%’ have a long-sleeved version as part of an ‘elite’ kit package with Adidas.

The Newcastle United 1997-98 away shirt worn by Alan Shearer. | Getty Images

The unique shirt design featured one green and one orange stripe off-centre with the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on a navy torso featuring seahorse detailing from the club crest.

Following the claims regarding Newcastle’s next away shirt design, supporter @Scottio200 produced some concept designs based on the information.

But some superstitious Newcastle supporters were quick to point out the club’s torrid record when wearing the kit, which included a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United in October 1997 and 2-1 loss at Southampton. The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League that season, winning just three away matches in total.