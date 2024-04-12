Tottenham Hotspur suffer injury blow as £50m man ruled-out of Newcastle United clash
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Richarlison will miss Spurs’ clash with Newcastle United on Saturday. The former Everton man missed their win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday with the hope that he would be fit to feature at St James’ Park.
However, Postecoglou has confirmed today that the 26-year-old has not recovered sufficiently in order to feature on Tyneside. On Richarlison, he said: "He'll miss this week, he is close but with next weekend off, the last two rounds are stacked with games and having him ready for that is more important."
The Brazilian will join Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster in the list of players that will miss the trip to the north east through injury, but Postecoglou also revealed that the rest of his squad came through that game with Forest unscathed and could feature against the Magpies.
Spurs won the reverse fixture 4-1 back in December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but will be keen to avenge the memories of their shock 6-1 defeat at St James’ Park almost a year ago. The Magpies ran riot on that day and scored five goals inside the first 21 minutes to dispatch a shell shocked Spurs and take a giant leap towards Champions League qualification.
This time round, however, Newcastle sit 13 points behind the Champions League places and instead it is their visitors that harbour ambitions of qualifying for European football’s elite and revamped competition. Both teams head into the game having picked up seven points from their last three league outings.