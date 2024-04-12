Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, Postecoglou has confirmed today that the 26-year-old has not recovered sufficiently in order to feature on Tyneside. On Richarlison, he said: "He'll miss this week, he is close but with next weekend off, the last two rounds are stacked with games and having him ready for that is more important."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian will join Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster in the list of players that will miss the trip to the north east through injury, but Postecoglou also revealed that the rest of his squad came through that game with Forest unscathed and could feature against the Magpies.

Spurs won the reverse fixture 4-1 back in December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but will be keen to avenge the memories of their shock 6-1 defeat at St James’ Park almost a year ago. The Magpies ran riot on that day and scored five goals inside the first 21 minutes to dispatch a shell shocked Spurs and take a giant leap towards Champions League qualification.