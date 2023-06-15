A whole host of Newcastle United players are away on international duty following the conclusion of the Premier League season. Despite featuring just four times in all competitions for Newcastle this season, Jamal Lewis was among the group of players selected for international duty.

Lewis was called up by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neil for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan. However, the left-back has had to withdraw from the squad after suffering a knee-injury.

Lewis, who moved to St James’ Park in the 2020 summer transfer window, has been capped 30 times by his country but has struggled for regular game time whilst in the north east. Speaking in May, Eddie Howe was uncertain about what the future would hold for Lewis at the club.