Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another new signing has been spotted at Newcastle United’s academy.

16-year-old striker Kayden Lucas has signed a scholarship at Newcastle’s academy after leaving Clevedon Town. Lucas scored nine goals in six appearances for Clevedon under-18s, including scoring four in a 6-1 win watched by Newcastle and Norwich City scouts.

Lucas, who goes by the nickname ‘Chumpy’, trained with Newcastle prior to signing his scholarship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, Lucas posted an image of himself at Newcastle’s academy holding up a 2024-25 home shirt with his name on the back.

Following confirmation of Lucas’ move to Newcastle, Clevedon manager Alex White said: “I’m over the moon for Chumpy. He’s chasing a dream, and this is a very positive step in that direction. He’s a humble lad and has a brilliant attitude with obvious talent, but now the hard work starts for him.

“It’s been a pleasure to have him as part of the club and help in a small way on his journey. For the club, it’s obviously a great story and emphasizes the strong pathway and platform we provide for young players to develop and for their talents to be recognized and showcased, but all the credit for this one belongs to our under-18 manager Lee Archer.”

Archer, who made 200 appearances during his time in professional football at Bristol Rovers, said about Lucas: “At North Somerset, I thought he had been dropping too deep, so I had a chat with him about what he’s good at and what a pro club would look for in him and at Clevedon we got him to play on the last man and make runs in the channels and he was brilliant at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s raw and he’s got lots to work on, but as a club, it’s what you want with a kid at his age.

“Chumpy deserves it all for the hard work he’s put in and for never giving up. The thing with Chumpy is he’s such a lovely lad and an amazing individual; as a person he’s well rounded, confident but not arrogant and he has his feet firmly on the ground.