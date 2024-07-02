Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Crossley has joined South Shields following his departure from Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old’s contract at Newcastle expired at the end of June before he joined South Shields as a free agent. The National League North side are managed by Elliott Dickman, who previously worked with Crossley at Newcastle’s academy.

The teenage winger’s last appearance for Newcastle came as a late substitute in the Northumberland Senior Cup win against Blyth Town at St James’ Park back in May.

Following the match, Crossley confirmed his departure from Newcastle on social media.

He wrote: “Last night was my last game for @nufc and what a way to finish it, just under 5 years at the club making some great memories along the way 🖤🤍.”

Six weeks later and Crossley has found a new club, describing his move to South Shields as ‘a fresh start’ as he posted a photograph of himself signing for the non-league side on Instagram.

Following his arrival at Shields, Crossley said: “It’s a stepping stone and I spoke to Elliott on the phone a lot and [I] know a few of the lads so that made my decision a lot easier.

“Working with Elliott before made it a lot easier and knowing a few of the lads, Kenzie [Mackenzie Heaney], Smudge [Martin Smith], it’s quite local to me so it was all-round a good decision and quite easy for me.

“We have been on the phone quite a lot this week and Elliott has told me about what the club wants to do. I can come here and enjoy it, I’m happy. I want to try and get to 20 goals and get promotion.”

Crossley scored a brace in a dramatic 3-2 win for Newcastle Under-21s at Sunderland back in March. And he could make his non-competitive debut for The Mariners against Sunderland at the 1st Crowd Arena on Saturday, July 13 (12:30pm kick-off).

The Mariners will discover their opening day opponents when the National League North fixtures are revealed on Wednesday, July 10, with the new campaign getting underway on Saturday, August 10.