A double signing for Newcastle United may have ended their pursuit of an early summer target.

Newcastle swooped to complete the signings of two goalkeepers on July 1 as Odysseas Vlachodimos joined from Nottingham Forest and John Ruddy joined as a free agent following his release from Birmingham City. It leaves The Magpies with five senior goalkeepers heading into the new season as things stand.

Nick Pope is set to remain as first choice while Martin Dubravka’s future is uncertain after stating he will have to speak with the club to know where he stands after returning from Euro 2024 with Slovakia.

Loris Karius’ contract at St James’ Park officially ended on Sunday while Mark Gillespie has recently agreed a one-year extension at the club.

The double goalkeeper signing also effectively ends Newcastle’s pursuit of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, for now at least. The 21-year-old was targeted by United and verbally agreed personal terms to make the switch to St James’ Park following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

But Newcastle were unable to agree a fee with The Clarets after seeing a £16million bid rejected. Burnley are reportedly holding out for £20million for the young shot-stopper, who arrived at Turf Moor from Manchester City for £15million last summer.

Man City also have a 20% sell-on clause for Trafford, explaining why Burnley are holding out for a higher figure in an attempt to make a small profit on the player.

Newcastle also targeted Euro 2024 star Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but the Georgian goalkeeper walked away from a potential deal due to not being guaranteed first team football ahead of Pope at St James’ Park.