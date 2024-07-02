Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is expected to sign a new contract with the Black Cats to fend off any transfer interest this summer.

Rigg is set to sign his first professional contract with the Black Cats - ending a whole host of speculation surrounding his immediate future on Wearside. The 17-year-old had been mulling over his future on Wearside as their search for Michael Beale’s permanent replacement as manager dragged on.

However, the appointment of Regis Le Bris as manager has now been confirmed with Rigg’s extension likely to follow imminently. Newcastle United, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City were among the clubs credited with an interest in the teenager, but they all look set to miss out on his signature this summer.

Rigg, who made his senior Black Cats debut in the FA Cup as a 15-year-old, became a regular in the Sunderland first-team towards the end of last season and captained England Under-17’s during the U17’s European Championship earlier this summer. Greg Lincoln’s side, which also included Newcastle United defender Leo Shahar, were defeated by Italy on penalties in the quarter-final.