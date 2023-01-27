According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Anthony Gordon and are awaiting a decision from Everton over a potential move for the winger. The Magpies have been linked with another move for the 21-year-old this month after being priced-out of a transfer in the summer.

Gordon has missed the last three days of training at Finch Farm and, according to reports, will not return to the club as he looks to force a move to Tyneside. The Magpies currently value Gordon at around £35m and whilst that is well under the £60m Everton hope to get for the winger, Romano believes that Gordon will join Newcastle as soon as an agreement in price can be agreed, although he has revealed negotiations between the clubs have been ‘slow’.

Romano tweeted: ‘Anthony Gordon missed also today’s training session. English winger wants Newcastle move after personal terms agreed and official proposal submitted days ago.

‘Negotiations between clubs have been slow — Everton expected to make a decision soon.’

Gordon burst onto the scene at Goodison Park last term, becoming one of Everton’s key players as they fought off relegation towards the end of the campaign. However, he has struggled to replicate this form this campaign and was one of the targets of Everton fan frustration following their recent defeat to Southampton.

When asked about interest in Gordon, Eddie Howe said: “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.”