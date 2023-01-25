The winger first emerged as a target for Newcastle in the summer, but the Magpies opted against making a move for the 21-year-old after being put off by Everton’s £60million asking price. Gordon is once again being linked with a move to St James’s Park, but what is the latest with Newcastle’s interest in him, what has Eddie Howe said and why a move, that didn’t materialise in the summer, might be more likely this time around?

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s interest?

Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Anthony Gordon from Everton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Interest in Gordon had seemingly cooled following their frustrated attempts to secure his signature last summer and following an indifferent start to the campaign, it didn’t seem like the winger would be the centre of another transfer saga this window. However, Everton’s struggles near the foot of the table and a belief that they may drop their price tag for the 21-year-old means a move could be on this month.

The Magpies value Gordon around £35million, the same fee they were willing to pay for his services in the summer. Whilst the Toffees remained strong then, despite huge interest from Chelsea as well, reports have gathered traction that he may move to Tyneside this month, although no agreement between Newcastle and Everton has yet been reached.

Uncertainty over the managerial situation at Goodison Park has also complicated matters.

What could Gordon bring to Newcastle United?

Gordon had an eventful trip to St James's Park in October, clashing with Nick Pope (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gordon predominantly plays as a left-winger for the Toffees but can play as an attacking midfielder or on the right if needed. He played a major role as Everton escaped the drop last season with his pace and flair often acting as an outlet for Frank Lampard’s side.

This season, however, Gordon has been in and out of the team and has netted just three times in 16 league games. Newcastle have yet to sign a senior player this window, but, following the departure of Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest, are eyeing additions in attacking areas.

What has Eddie Howe said?

Unsurprisingly, Howe has been coy on discussing Newcastle United’s interest in Gordon, insisting that although they are looking for additions this window, his focus has been on preparing his side for their Carabao Cup semi-final with Southampton.

“Honestly, I’ve got no idea.” Howe said when asked about an update on Gordon. “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.

“I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”

Does a move for Gordon impact Allan Saint-Maximin?

Gordon would be a contender for the left-wing slot at Newcastle, one that Saint-Maximin will have his eye on after impressing during the win over Southampton on Tuesday night. Recent reports have suggested that the Frenchman has admirers across Europe, however, he remains an important part of Howe’s squad.