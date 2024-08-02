Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are closing in on their sixth signing of the summer after agreeing a £15million package with Sheffield United for William Osula.

The 20-year-old forward made 21 Premier League appearances for The Blades last season but his only goals of the campaign came in the FA Cup. The Denmark Under-21s international can play out wide or through the middle in attack and would be brought in to help support Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson heading into the new season.

Wilson is currently out with a back injury and will miss the opening day of the campaign against Southampton on August 17, leaving Isak as Newcastle’s only fit senior striker heading into the new season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have been in discussions regarding a £10million transfer plus £5million in add-ons. And, according to The Telegraph, that fee has been agreed between Newcastle and Sheffield United.

Osula is likely to become Paul Mitchell’s first signing since arriving at Newcastle as sporting director and the club’s sixth so far this summer. The Magpies have already agreed senior deals with Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Miodrag Pivas.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has also hinted that there could be further departures from Newcastle this summer with Wilson at risk of being sold. But his latest injury could impact his chances of a departure this month.

The Magpies have already agreed two transfer exits this month with Elliot Anderson joining Nottingham Forest for £35million and Yankuba Minteh joining Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million.