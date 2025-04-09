Jamie Reuben, co-owner of Newcastle United, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle United, are seen in attendance during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Newcastle United remain in contention for a place in next season's Champions League after their Monday night win at Leicester City.

Newcastle United are full of confidence as the closing weeks of an already memorable season rapidly approach.

Monday night’s professional display in a 3-0 win at Premier League strugglers Leicester City ensured Eddie Howe’s side picked up a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions and maintained the considerable momentum built up by last month’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool. The three points picked up at the King Power Stadium also moved the Magpies back into the top five of the Premier League table - and their hopes of returning to the Champions League received an unexpected boost just 24 hours after their win over the Foxes.

Arsenal have already progressed into the quarter-final of this year’s Champions League and they faced La Liga giants Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-eight tie - and the Gunners produced a stunning display as two sublime free-kicks from Declan Rice and a neat finish from former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino helped them to a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. No matter what happens at the Bernabeu next week, Arsenal’s win has provided further good news for Newcastle and a number of their Premier League rivals after it ensured England’s UEFA co-efficient was improved sufficiently to ensure the top five English clubs will compete in next season’s Champions League.

Earning a second crack at European football’s elite during Eddie Howe’s managerial reign will hand a significant boost to Newcastle in their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations - but how much would be earned based on their final league position this season?

How much could clubs earn based on their final position in the Premier League this season?

Liverpool are still on track for a strong finish this season | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

As it stands: 1st: Liverpool - £56.4m 2nd: Arsenal - £53.5m 3rd: Nottingham Forest - £50.7m 4th: Chelsea - £47.9m 5th: Newcastle United - £45.1m 6th: Manchester City - £42.2m 7th: Aston Villa - £39.4m 8th: Fulham - £36.7m 9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - £33.8m 10th: Bournemouth - £31m 11th: Crystal Palace - £28.2m 12th: Brentford - £25.4m 13th: Manchester United - £22.5m 14th: Tottenham Hotspur - £19.7m 15th: Everton - £16.9m 16th: West Ham United - £14m 17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - £11.3m 18th: Ipswich Town - £8.5m 19th: Leicester City - £5.7m 20th: Southampton - £2.8m

How much did Premier League clubs earn from merit payments and TV fees during the 2023/24 season?

Getty Images

1st: Manchester City - £175.9m 2nd: Arsenal - £175.5m 3rd: Liverpool - £171.0m 4th: Aston Villa - £162.4m 5th: Tottenham Hotspur - £164.6m 6th: Chelsea - £159.2m 7th: Newcastle United - £154.7m 8th: Manchester United - £156.2m 9th: West Ham United - £147.4m 10th: Crystal Palace - £139.6m 11th: Brighton and Hove Albion - £136.8m 12th: Bournemouth - £131.5m 13th: Fulham - £128.6m 14th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - £130.0m 15th: Everton - £132.2m 16th: Brentford - £124.3m 17th: Nottingham Forest - £123.3m 18th: Luton Town - £115.4m 19th: Burnley - £110.1m 20th: Sheffield United - £109.7m