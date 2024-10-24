Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis Miley is finally back in contention for Newcastle United following a seven-month absence from first-team action.

Miley is available to travel with Newcastle’s first team to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It’s the same ground Miley made his Premier League debut at 17 in May 2023, now he’ll be eyeing a return to action on the same pitch.

The now 18-year-old midfielder played 26 games for Newcastle last season before his breakthrough campaign was cut short due to injury. A back injury picked up in March kept Miley out until the summer.

And as he prepared for a return to pre-season training, he suffered a fractured metatarsal that required surgery. Almost four months later, Miley is back in full training and ready to play for the club once again.

The teenager was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Reflecting on his injury troubles, Miley said: “It's been a really tough period for me, returning from a back injury to then break my metatarsal.

“It's been difficult but I'm coming towards the end of it and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel so I'm really looking forward to being back with the lads and being on the pitch again.

“It was a freak accident [to my metatarsal]. I was a week away from being back with the team for pre-season and, as I was training with one of the fitness coaches, I turned direction and felt something straightaway.

“It was quite painful so I knew I'd have to get it operated on, which was really tough, but I just had to try and bounce back from that.

"I've never really had injuries like these before so it was really hard at the start of it but, mentally, I feel even stronger as a person and I think it will benefit me in the future."

While Miley featured regularly for Newcastle when he was fit last season, the return of Joe Willock and Joelinton from injury as well as Sandro Tonali from suspension have significantly increased his competition in midfield.

“Missing the pre-season trips was difficult as the bonds you create with the team, being away for over a week or so, is really good,” Miley added.

“All the lads are really positive with the younger players and it's a great group to be around so I think I missed out on that a lot but, hopefully, I'll be able to do that for the next pre-season. It's hard when you're watching game after game in the stands but I know I'm not far away now and, hopefully, I'll be back on the pitch very soon.

"It's not nice to be injured but it has helped me work on other things, such as in the gym, where I wouldn't be able to if I was playing regularly so it's been a positive in a way to make myself stronger, both physically and mentally.

"I feel I have gained more muscle and I think that can also help me for when I'm back so that I'm strong, fit and ready to go.

"I'm really looking forward to being back and the better quality of players in the team, the more they'll help me improve as a player. I want to try and get as many minutes as possible to try and perform, showing people what I can do again."