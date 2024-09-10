Newcastle United’s Will Osula has ‘everything’ to be a success according to former Premier League defender Curtis Davies.

Osula joined Newcastle United from Sheffield United in August and was the only outfield player the Magpies paid money to sign during the summer transfer window. He’s yet to make an appearance for Eddie Howe’s side following his move from Bramall Lane, but former Birmingham City and Hull City defender Curtis Davies, who played alongside Osula during his brief loan spell at Derby County believes the 21-year-old has all the attributes to be a success on Tyneside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Davies said: “I’ve played with him and, attributes-wise, he’s got everything. With a coach like Eddie [Howe] there, who can nurture him and get him into that team, in the right environment and right way to push him forward, he could be a big signing come the end of the season.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s quick, he can score both feet, and he can go past you. I’m not going to disrespect it but he’s a bit like a poor man’s Haaland, as such. He’s got all those attributes. Honestly, he can be that good, he just needs the fine-tuning of a coach like Eddie Howe.”

To date, Osula’s only appearance at St James’ Park as a Newcastle United player came against Stade Brestois in the Sela Cup in their final match of pre-season. Osula impressed on that day and was unfortunate to see a goal disallowed for offside.

Speaking to the Gazette about his strengths as a player, Osula said: “I like to run in behind, use my pace, create goals for me and my team and to work hard for the team.

“If needed I can play anywhere in the front three. Left wing, right wing, striker, wherever the gaffer needs me, I will play that.”

Osula has enjoyed a good run of form in front of goal for his country, scoring four times in three games for Denmark Under-21’s in their U21 European Championship qualifiers. Newcastle United face Wolves at Molineux in their first game back following the international break on Sunday.