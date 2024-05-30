Newcastle United confirm contract extension for ‘incredible’ 32-year-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United contract news: The Magpies have confirmed a one-year extension for one of their Australia trip heroes.

Newcastle United have confirmed that Mark Gillespie has signed a one-year extension to his contract at St James’ Park. Gillespie hasn’t featured in a competitive game for the Magpies since an EFL Cup game against Newport County in September 2020, however, recent heroics in a penalty shootout against Tottenham Hotspur in Melbourne helped the Magpies secure a win over Spurs in their post-season friendly game.

Gillespie featured on the bench 13 times last season and has spoken of his ‘delight’ in signing a new deal with his boyhood club: "I'm delighted to be extending my contract into next season.” Gillespie said.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“This is the club I grew up supporting and it's a hugely exciting time to be a part of it. We have a brilliant group in the dressing room and at the training ground, and it's a great environment to work in. I'm already looking forward to pre-season and to getting back onto the grass."

As mentioned, Gillespie recently enjoyed being the penalty shootout hero at the MCG as he saved from Bryan Gil to help his side to victory - and to the huge delight of Dan Burn who was caught on camera sprinting from the sidelines to celebrate with the former Carlisle United man. After that game, Eddie Howe paid a special tribute to Gillespie, praising his work ethic and impact on the training pitch. Howe said: “The work this guy has put in this season has just been incredible and too often we’ll always talk about the players who are playing but never enough about the players who aren’t playing who contribute so much and Mark is one of those. His attitude to training is ridiculous every day.”

Howe then turned to Gillespie and said: “You’re on the end of a lot of shots aren’t you? Day in, day out, he’s always there for the players to help them get better and you need a goalkeeper who is going to be there and train every day and be as consistent as Mark is.