Bruno Guimaraes has been nominated for the 2024 Samba Gold Award along some of world football’s biggest names.

Guimaraes has enjoyed a good start to the season with Newcastle United, captaining the side to three wins and a draw in their four games to date. The 26-year-old was promoted into the club’s leadership group this season and was given the role of ‘team captain’ ahead of the campaign.

The Brazilian is a fan favourite on Tyneside and his club form has ensured he remains an important part of the Brazilian national team. Guimaraes played just over an hour of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador and could face off against fellow Magpie Miguel Almiron when Brazil face Paraguay later this week.

He has also been nominated for Brazilian football’s Samba Gold Award - a prestigious award that has been given to some of the game’s biggest names including Kaka, Neymar, Thiago Silva, Alisson and reigning winner Vinicius Junior. The award is voted for by a mix of Brazilian journalists and a public vote. The ten nominations include six Premier League players. Guimaraes has been nominated alongside West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Arsenal’s Gabrial Martinelli, Fulham’s Andreas Pereira and Man City’s Savio.

Flamengo attacker Pedro, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and holder Vinicius Junior round off the nominations. Guimaraes, who finished as runner-up to Neymar for the award in 2020, may have to wait a while to find out if he has gone one step further and won the award, however, with voting closing in 82 days time.