Newcastle United transfers: Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

After a very quiet winter transfer window, Newcastle United will undoubtedly be busier in the market this summer. The Magpies will likely look to strengthen in areas across the pitch - with their goalkeeping department one of those that could be added to when the transfer window opens.

With Loris Karius set to leave when his contract runs out and Martin Dubravka’s future at the club unknown, that could leave just Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie as recognised senior goalkeepers for Eddie Howe to choose from. Therefore, adding to their goalkeeping options could be something they prioritise this summer.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move, as has Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian international has been at Valencia since January 2022, however, his immediate future at the club has come into doubt amid rumoured interest from St James’ Park.

However, this is far from the first window where Mamardashvili has been linked with a move away from Spain, with Inter Milan among the clubs credited with an interest in him last summer following Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United. Ultimately, Mamardashvili remained at the Mestalla to play as Valencia’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Ahead of that potential move to Italy, former Spanish international Sergio Canizares told SportItalia about the Georgian’s strengths, revealing his belief it is ‘impossible’ to predict how high the 23-year-old can go in the game: “He’s a great goalkeeper, he’s a very high-level player,” Canizares said.

“And then in addition to that he’s very young. Goalkeepers improve year on year, so I couldn’t tell you what level he could reach. If he keeps improving at the current rate, it’s impossible to say how good he could get. He could be a very interesting target for any European club.”

