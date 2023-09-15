Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United enjoyed a solid summer transfer window and now they are already eyeing up their next potential moves as we look ahead to January. The Magpies have had strong links across Europe as their main priority is to continue their positive form in the Premier League. Another top four finish will be the ultimate goal again this season after they qualified for Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Eddie Howe and his side brought in four new full-time signings over the summer, including £55 million Sandro Tonali, as well as a loan move for Chelsea’s Lewis Hall. There have already been some updates on the rumour mill leading up to the January window, and one of the latest has linked the Toon to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to SPORT, the winger is currently a priority target for Barcelona and is said to be ‘everything they are looking for’ in a player. Williams clocked nine goals and six assists last season, and has already contributed four assists in as many games this campaign as well. The Spanish international can play comfortably on either wing and is a real threat going forward.

At just 21, Williams is a highly sought after talent, especially as his terms with Bilbao are due to expire next summer, meaning other clubs can enter pre-contract discussions with him in the new year. The attacker has a €50 million (£42.8m) release clause and Bilbao are eager to tie him down and retain that figure, but the high volume of interest in him suggests a move is to be expected.