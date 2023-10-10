Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in a Paris Saint-Germain star that could have changed the course of last week’s memorable Champions League clash between two sides.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar ensured Eddie Howe’s side romped toa 4-1 win over the Ligue 1 champions on a night that will go down as one of the greatest in the long and proud history of St James Park.

But things could have been very different if PSG winger Ousmane Dembele had taken a golden early opportunity to open the scoring as the French international sent a volley across Nick Pope and wide of his far post with just five minutes on the clock. The former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund star looked a real threat throughout the opening stages of the contest but his threat was quickly nullified by Burn as the Magpies continued their impressive return to European football’s top table.

Dembele was more successful upon PSG’s return to domestic action when he played his part in a 3-1 win at Ligue 1 rivals Rennes on Sunday night that helped Luis Enrique’s men move to within two points of current league leaders Monaco.

Despite his improving form, Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal are all ‘following’ Dembele’s situation at the Parc des Princes and have suggested the PSG board will ‘consider letting him leave’ the club during the January transfer window.

Magpies plan January move for £42m England star loved by Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United are reportedly planning a January move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as speculation over his future at the Etihad Stadium continues.

The England midfielder has been limited to just three Premier League appearances so far this season and failed to impress during a rare start as Pep Guardiola’s side exited the Carabao Cup with a narrow defeat at Newcastle two weeks ago. iNews have now reported a January departure from the treble winners is ‘looking increasingly likely’ and the Magpies and Premier League rivals Everton are both said to be interested.

Speaking ahead of Phillips’ move to City, current Newcastle star Kieran Trippier praised the midfielder, saying: “I’ve seen it in training for a long time now. The intensity that he brings to Leeds is phenomenal, and for England here. He’s great on the ball, he reads the game well.